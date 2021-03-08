New UK COVID-19 cases fall to lowest since late September

A man exits a stairwell on London Bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the United Kingdom fell on Monday to its lowest total since late September, government data showed.

The daily data showed 4,712 people tested positive for COVID-19, down from 5,177 on Sunday and marking the smallest total since Sept. 28.

The figures also showed 65 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the smallest total since Oct. 12.

The government said 22,377,255 people had been given a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Sunday, up from 22,213,112 in the previous day’s data.