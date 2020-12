FILE PHOTO: An ambulance drives past a sign displaying the measures imposed by the government against the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the first day of a newly imposed lockdown, in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 14 on Wednesday after the number of new positive tests rose to 25,161.

The government reported 612 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, the highest number of fatalities since last week.

Tuesday’s data had shown 18,450 new coronavirus infections and 506 deaths.