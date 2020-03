A general view of Waterloo station at rush hour, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, Britain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 1,543 the health ministry said on Monday.

The number was up from 1,372 on Sunday. The number of deaths remained at 35, it said.