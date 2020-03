A woman wearing a face mask and carrying shopping bags waits to cross a street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of people who have tested positive in the United Kingdom for coronavirus has increased to 2,626, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure was an increase of 676 or 35% from Tuesday. So far, Britain has reported 71 deaths from the virus.