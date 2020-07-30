UK coronavirus cases at best flat, health minister says

FILE PHOTO: A woman runs past a sign and temporary street barriers to assist social distancing in the City of London financial district, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Britain is no longer falling and is at best flat, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday, urging people to keep following social distancing rules.

“What we want to ensure doesn’t happen is a second spike with it going up rapidly and consistently,” he said in an interview on Talk Radio.

“It’s true that the number of cases is at best flat whereas before it was falling, and that’s because there’s been more social contact,” he said.