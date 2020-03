FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask travels on a Jubilee Line tube train in London, Britain, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British cases of coronavirus rose 35% to 798 over the past 24 hours, health authorities said.

Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan. 31. There have so far been 10 deaths from the virus in the United Kingdom.

A total of 32,771 people have been tested in the country, the health ministry said.