FILE PHOTO: A man walks his dog past a poster promoting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at local mobile test centres, in Hounslow, London, Britain August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,040 new positive tests for COVID-19, the government said on Sunday, the sixth day in a row there have been more than 1,000 infections in daily figures.

A further five people were reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.