A person wearing a protective face mask walks through Trafalgar Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,184 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily statistics published on Tuesday, up from 853 on Monday, government figures showed.

Sixteen people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within the previous 28 days, compared with four deaths announced on Monday.