FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre, as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 853 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily statistics published on Monday, down from 1,041 on Sunday, government figures showed.

Four people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within the previous 28 days, compared with six deaths announced on Sunday.