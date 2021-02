FILE PHOTO: A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 17.7 million people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data released on Monday showed.

Britain also reported a further 10,641 cases and 178 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

That compares with 9,834 and 215 respectively on Sunday.