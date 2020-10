FILE PHOTO: A shopper wears a face mask in Old Bond Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 13,864 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from the 17,540 it reported the day before, government data showed.

A further 87 people died after testing positive for the virus within 28 days, the data showed.