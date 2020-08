FILE PHOTO: People holding umbrellas walk past a warning sign with hygiene and safety guidelines as restrictions in the city have started to ease, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Leicester, Britain, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 1,288 on Saturday, government figures showed.

Six people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within the previous 28 days, compared with 18 deaths announced on Saturday.