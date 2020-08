FILE PHOTO: Commuters walk across Waterloo Bridge during rush hour in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,276 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, it said on Friday, down from the 1,522 recorded on Thursday.

A further nine people have died after they tested positive for the disease within 28 days.

Britain has been increasing the number of tests it is conducting, particularly in areas with local outbreaks.