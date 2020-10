A sign is pictured following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 14,162 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, slightly down on the 14,542 it reported the day before, government data showed.

A further 70 people died after testing positive for the virus within 28 days.