FILE PHOTO: Patient Hitesh Patel talks to doctor Jasmine Gan on a COVID-19 recovery ward at Wexham Park Hospital near Slough, Britain, May 22, 2020. Picture taken May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,508 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Wednesday, up from 1,295 a day earlier.

Ten people died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, the daily statistics release said, bringing the total death toll under that measure to 41,514.