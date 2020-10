FILE PHOTO: People walk pass a sign with safety measures at the city centre amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Preston, Lancashire, Britain October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 16,982 new daily cases of COVID-19 in the space of 24 hours, according to government data issued on Sunday, up from 16,717 the previous day.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was 67, down from 150 the previous day.