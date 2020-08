FILE PHOTO: People walk over London Bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,715 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to government data on Sunday, the highest level since June 4.

One person had died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, it said.