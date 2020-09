FILE PHOTO: Nurse Ashleigh Smith wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) speaks with Michael Powell, a patient at the Littlefield practice at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre in Grimsby, Britain June 9, 2020. Picture taken June 9, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,940 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since May 30, health officials said on Friday.

Daily case numbers had been rising at about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain’s testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year.