FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks are seen amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Coventry, Britain October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has recorded a further 24,701 new COVID-19 cases and 310 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed on Wednesday.

The daily case number compares with the 22,885 positive cases and 367 deaths recorded on Tuesday.