FILE PHOTO: People drink and eat in outdoor street dining areas, as lockdown restrictions are eased amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Soho, London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 2,685 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday, according to official government data.

That compares to 2,064 new cases and six deaths reported a day earlier.