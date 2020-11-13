UK records 27,301 new COVID cases, down from record high

FILE PHOTO: Blood samples from patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are prepared for analysis. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 27,301 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a slight fall from the previous day’s all-time high but the second-highest daily figure recorded, official government statistics showed.

The figure was down slightly on Thursday’s case number of 33,470, which was a single day record, although Britain’s testing capacity has also grown since the first wave of the pandemic.

There were 376 new deaths reported, down from 563 reported on Thursday.