People queue to undertake a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a walk-in test facility in Bolton, Britain, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 2,948 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Monday, down slightly from 2,988 a day earlier.

Daily case numbers had been rising at about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain’s testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year.