FILE PHOTO: Medical workers with a patient in Streatham, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 3,395 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, compared with 3,991 the day before, official statistics showed.

Wednesday’s tally had been the highest daily figure for new cases since May 8.