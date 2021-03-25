UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 63 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days, and 6,397 new cases, official data showed.

The 63 daily deaths were down from the 98 recorded the day before, continuing the downward trend in fatalities. Case numbers were up from the 5,605 recorded the day before.

Public Health England also said that 28.99 million people have received the first dose of a vaccine.