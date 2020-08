FILE PHOTO: Nurses care for a patient in an Intensive Care ward treating victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Picture taken May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 713 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, official data showed on Monday, the first time it has dropped below 1,000 in six days.

Three more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.