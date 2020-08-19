UK records 812 new COVID-19 cases: government data

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre, as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 812 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 1,089 on Tuesday, government figures showed.

A further 16 people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days.