UK records second-highest daily COVID cases since June as testing expands

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a closed retail unit following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Warrington, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 1,182 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total since June 21, government figures showed, in part reflecting the higher number of tests being processed.

Thursday’s official data showed 190,434 tests were processed, compared to 117,971 on June 21.

Britain also reported a further six deaths of people who died within 28 days of receiving a positive coronavirus test result, taking the total number of fatalities on this measure to 41,403.