FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a closed retail unit following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Warrington, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 1,182 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total since June 21, government figures showed.

Britain also reported a further six deaths of people who died within 28 days of receiving a positive coronavirus test result, taking the total number of fatalities on this measure to 41,403.