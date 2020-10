FILE PHOTO: A high alert COVID-19 sign is seen during stricter restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sheffield, Britain October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - A further 21,242 coronavirus cases were reported in Britain on Thursday, down from a record 26,688 cases a day earlier, daily government statistics showed.

There were a further 189 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down slightly from 191 the day before.