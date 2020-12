FILE PHOTO: An employee attends testing of a lateral flow antigen test facility, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 13,430 new COVID-19 cases and 603 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, both up on Monday’s tallies, according to government data.