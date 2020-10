Women wearing face masks carry shopping bags amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Liverpool, Britain, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom rose to 13,972 on Monday, compared with 12,872 the day before, government data showed.

The daily number of deaths was 50, taking the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom to 42,875.