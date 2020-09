Medical staff wearing protective clothing take a patient off a ambulance at St Thomas' hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 2,659 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Wednesday, compared with 2,460 a day earlier.

Eight new deaths were recorded compared with 32 deaths a day earlier.

Case numbers have started to increase in recent days but Britain’s testing capacity has also grown since the peak of the first wave of the virus earlier this year.