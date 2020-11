FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians and cyclists move through New Bond Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 26,860 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, down from 27,301 on Friday and the lowest number since Wednesday.

The daily number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test rose to 462 from 376 on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 51,766.