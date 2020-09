FILE PHOTO: A sign promoting social distancing is hung on a post near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 4,044 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 439,013, government data showed.

The daily cases figure was down from 5,693 on Sunday.

The United Kingdom also recorded 13 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 42,001.