FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk past a boarded up public house in Hackney, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded a further 529 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, down from 598 a day earlier, government figures showed.

There were 19,609 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest daily figures, against 20,051 on Tuesday.