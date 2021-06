FILE PHOTO: Medical staff prepare a delivery of Pfizer BioNTech vaccines at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 732 from a day earlier and the highest daily total since February 26, government statistics showed.

The government reported 17 further deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.