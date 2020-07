FILE PHOTO: An NHS employee collects a sample at a testing centre near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 846 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily number in over a month, official data showed.

The data, published on the government’s website, showed the daily total was last higher on June 28, when 901 new cases were recorded.