Healthcare & Pharma

UK reports biggest daily rise in COVID cases since April 27

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: NHS workers are seen next to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing unit in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 11 new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Thursday and a further 2,657 cases of the disease, up from 2,284 new cases the day before and the biggest daily increase since April 27.

Government data showed that 184,210 people had received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, taking the total number of people who had received at least one dose to 35.907 million, equivalent to 68.2% of the adult population.

Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

