People take a boat tour amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Windermere, Lake District, Britain August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,522 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily government statistics published on Thursday, the highest number since June 12 and up from 1,048 cases a day earlier.

A further 12 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of their first positive test for COVID-19, taking the United Kingdom’s cumulative death toll on this measure to 41,477.