UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since Jan. 29

Commuters cross the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported the highest daily number of new COVID cases since Jan. 29 on Tuesday, and the greatest number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test since April 23.

Tuesday’s figures showed that there were 28,773 new cases, up from 27,334 on Monday, and 37 deaths.

As of the end of Monday, 86.2% of British adults had received one dose of a vaccination against COVID and 64.3% had received two doses.