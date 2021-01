A man cycles past a mural on the boarded up window of a closed pizza restaurant amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported a record 58,784 cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a further 407 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test.

That compared with 54,990 new cases and 454 new deaths announced on Sunday.