FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre, as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health ministry reported 938 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the second-highest daily total since June, taking the cumulative number of positive test results to 305,623.

The most recent peak in cases came on July 29, when health ministry data show there were 995 positive tests, the highest number since June 16.