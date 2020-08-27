Weekly COVID-19 cases in England decline for first time since July

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock school as he takes part in a getting to know you induction session on the pupil's first day back to school, in Coalville, Britain August 26, 2020. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Some 6,115 new people tested positive for COVID-19 in England in the week to August 19, down 8% on the week before and showing the first decrease since the start of July, figures from the government’s test and trace operation showed on Thursday.

A higher total of 7,941 people were transferred to the contact tracing system in the week, in part due to an operational delay in the prior week.

Of these, 72.6% were reached and asked to provide information about their contacts, compared to 79.0% in the previous week, the government said.