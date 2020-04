FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) digital news conference in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 15, 2020. Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Most COVID-19 deaths that occur outside hospital occur at home, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

“We do know the number of people who die outside hospital and they very largely die at home,” Hancock said.