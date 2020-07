FILE PHOTO: Police officers wearing protective masks patrol at the main shopping street, following a local lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Leicester, Britain, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose by 89 on Thursday to 43,995 from 43,906 the day before, government figures showed.

Including suspected cases, the toll is approaching 55,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.