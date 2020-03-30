World News
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,408

A paramedic at the back of an ambulance as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,408, according to figures released on Monday, an increase of 180, a smaller rise than the previous set of numbers.

The figures are accurate up to 17:00 local time on March 29.

The previous increase saw the death toll rise by 209.

There are a total of 22,141 positive cases as of 0900 local time on March 30, the health ministry said.

