A woman wearing a protective mask stands outside a bakery in York as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, York, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose by 27% in the space of a day to 1,789 as of Monday at 1600 GMT, the government said.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 14% to 25,150 as of Tuesday at 0800 GMT, the Department for Health and Social Care said.