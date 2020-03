People wearing protective face masks in Westminster as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world. London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of people in Britain who have died after testing positive for coronavirus rose to 71 on Tuesday after another 14 deaths in England.

The patients who died in England were aged between 93 and 45 and had underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

A total of 67 patients have died in England, two in Wales and two in Scotland.