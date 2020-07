A woman wearing a protective face mask walks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Leicester, Britain, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose 176 on Wednesday to 43,906 from 43,730 the day before, government figures showed.

Including suspected cases, the toll is approaching 55,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.