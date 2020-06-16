World News
UK COVID-19 death toll hits 53,077 including suspected cases: Reuters tally

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a social distancing sign on a store window, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 53,077, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country’s status as one of the worst hit in the world.

The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 5, and up to June 7 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.

Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the death certificate figures include suspected cases.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg

